Nearly a year from now — on Oct. 1, 2020 — Kentucky citizens will be required to have a Voluntary Travel ID driver’s license, also known as a Real ID, in order to fly or enter certain restricted federal sites, such as military bases, nuclear power plants or the White House. Until that date, their standard driver’s license will still be sufficient for these activities.
The standard driver’s license and the Voluntary Travel ID driver’s license look nearly identical, with the exception that the standard driver's license contains the words “Not for Real ID purposes."
“That language ‘Not for Real ID purposes’ is what’s confusing people,” said Franklin County Circuit Court Clerk Amy Feldman, whose office issues the identification.
Feldman has been hearing daily from citizens complaining that some businesses are refusing to accept their standard driver’s license. One man attempting to buy a home ran into trouble when presenting his standard driver’s license.
“His mortgage company wouldn’t accept it because their underwriter from another state said it wasn’t valid,” she said, reiterating that a standard driver’s license is still a valid ID. The only difference is that, beginning on Oct. 1, 2020, a standard license will not allow you to fly or enter certain restricted federal buildings.
In the wake of 9/11, the Real ID Act of 2005 requiring states to upgrade the security of their driver's licenses was enacted by Congress. Kentucky, one of the last states to comply with the new federal regulation, started a pilot program in Franklin and Woodford counties to distribute the enhanced-security travel IDs in late June.
However, last week the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the results of the pilot program led them to scrap plans to give circuit court clerk's offices the role of distributing the travel IDs in all 120 Kentucky counties.
"The pilot program identified staffing and workload increases in circuit court clerk offices that are not sustainable both in the short and long term," the cabinet said in a statement.
The plan now is to have circuit court clerk's offices continue to issue traditional driver's licenses. But transportation officials will work with state lawmakers to consider having a network of regional offices issue the travel IDs.
Residents can also apply for the Voluntary Travel ID at the KYTC, 200 Mero St.