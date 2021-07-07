At the request of Gov. Beshear, FEMA has extended the deadline for severe-storm survivors to register for help. The deadline to apply is now July 23.

Homeowners and renters affected by severe flooding in the following 31 counties are eligible and encouraged to register: Anderson, Breathitt, Boyd, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford. 

Individual Assistance for homeowners and renters may include grants to help pay for temporary housing, home repairs and other serious disaster-related expenses not met by insurance or other assistance programs.

The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.

If it is not possible to register online, download the FEMA app and register on your smartphone or tablet, or call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.

You should have the following information available to register:

  • Address of the damaged primary dwelling where damage occurred
  • Current mailing address
  • Current telephone number
  • Social Security number
  • Your insurance information
  • Total household annual income
  • Routing and account numbers for checking or savings accounts so FEMA may directly transfer disaster assistance funds, and
  • A general description of disaster damage and losses.

For more information on Kentucky’s disaster recovery, visit https://kyem.ky.gov and www.fema.gov/disaster/4595. You may also follow FEMA on www.facebook.com/fema and Twitter @FEMARegion4.

