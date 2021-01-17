By early afternoon Sunday, a potential rally or protest outside the Kentucky Capitol had not materialized.
There were reports of planned protests at all 50 state capitols Sunday afternoon. Gov. Andy Beshear closed the Capitol grounds Sunday as a precaution and requested the Kentucky National Guard to be on site in addition to Kentucky State Police and Frankfort Police.
In the first hour, one woman walked onto the grounds wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap, but left after briefly speaking with state police.
Beyond Todd Street, two men arrived, armed with rifles, and spoke with the media, but a mass protest had not materialized by early Sunday afternoon.
“I’d say we’re prepared with anything that happens,” KSP Sgt. William Gregory said. “We always expect something to happen.”
Entrances to the Capitol property were all blocked by police or military vehicles, but people were allowed to walk to the bottom of the Capitol steps.
Those who did arrive at the Capitol said they were not there to protest any specific political party, but the belief citizens’ rights are being trampled by the government.
A man who identified himself as Mando wearing Liberty’s Vanguard insignia said the government has lost sight of the rank-and-file citizens.
“We’re still dealing with an overgrown government that’s whittling away at the rights of people,” he said.
His group, he said, was about liberty rather than violence and curbing an “overgrown government.”
“We wanted people to understand we’re not extremists,” he said. “We’re not your enemy.”
Another man, who identified himself as Chris from the U.S. Boogliere Corps, shared the sentiment and frustration with the government.
“People are losing their lives,” he said. “(The government) could have handled it differently.”
He said his group had been planning to be at the Capitol for a couple months, long before the storming of the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.
“We show we can be here, be armed and be peaceful,” said the man, who was armed with an AR-15 rifle and a handgun.
A group of about a dozen people showed up around 2 p.m., but left peacefully.
By 4 p.m., the media had departed, leaving police and Guardsmen surrounding the Capitol.
