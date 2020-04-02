Capitol lit
Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky is preparing for a surge in COVID-19 cases with a 2,000-bed field hospital in Louisville.

"Our goal is to be ready when the surge comes," he said during his press conference Thursday.

The hospital will be at the Kentucky Fairgrounds.

"We want to be ready before we need even one of those beds," Beshear said. "If we don't need it, hallelujah. That means the people who needed help fell within our healthcare capacity."

Beshear also announced the latest numbers of new cases and deaths.

"This is a very tough day in deaths that we've seen in Kentucky," he said. 

Beshear announced 11 new deaths Thursday along with 100 new confirmed cases of coronavirus.

That brings the state's total to 770 confirmed cases after adjusting Wednesday's number because of duplicates and 31 confirmed deaths.

This graph compares the total number of active, recovered and COVID-19 related deaths in Franklin and surrounding counties as of Thursday.

In other news, NTI (non traditional instruction) will be expanded for schools, and there will be no in-person instruction through May 1.

Beshear issued executive orders Thursday that he said basically added to ones already given.

One expanded the travel restriction so that anyone who travels into the state must self-quarantine for 14 days. That does not include people passing through the state.

State, county and city governments may hire retirees as needed, and starting Friday, no overnight stays will be allowed at state parks. That includes campgrounds and lodges.

For more information, visit the website kycovid.19.com.

