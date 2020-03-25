Coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 HOGP

Evictions are suspended and more people now qualify for unemployment.

During his daily COVID-19 press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky’s number of coronavirus cases grew to 198 on Wednesday.

This includes Franklin County’s third confirmed case of the highly contagious respiratory virus.

The Commonwealth also saw its fifth death — a 75-year-old male from Jefferson County.

Beshear asked Kentuckians to join him in lighting up the outside of their homes with green to honor the latest life lost to COVID-19. He has lit up the Governor's Mansion each night a death is announced.

Beshear signed an executive order suspending evictions and expanded telehealth Wednesday. The order asks all law enforcement officers to cease enforcement of orders for eviction for residential premises. The order does not say people are allowed to quit paying rent or mortgages. 

As for unemployment, independent contractors, gig workers, substitute teachers, freelancers and people who are self-employed now qualify for unemployment if needed.

Beshear urged every Kentuckian who recently lost their job to file for unemployment.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, asked any Kentuckian, especially college students, who recently went on a spring break trip to self-isolate for the next 14 days.

Stack also asked parents to cancel playdates and to not schedule any until further notice.

Beshear also asked Kentuckians to cancel their spring break trips and any upcoming trips since one of Wednesday’s new confirmed cases is in a patient who recently traveled to Florida on spring break.

“The next two to three weeks are critical,” Beshear said, urging Kentuckians to stay home and practice social distancing in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, or “flatten the curve.”

“What you’re doing is working,” he added.

In the coming weeks, the National Guard might be seen at hospitals and in other ways to help.

“The National Guard is never going to be patrolling your neighborhood,” Beshear said. 

A limited amount of drive-through testing in one location is also expected to start next week.

Beshear said he hopes to have more information on drive-through testing Thursday.

