A fifth person has died due to COVID-19 in Franklin County.
The Franklin County Health Department made the announcement on Friday, adding that the five people who have died were age 71 or older. All but one of the victims were men.
“Our condolences to the family who has lost a loved one today," FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said.
Five new COVID-19 cases were also announced on Friday, bring Franklin County’s total to 130 since the pandemic began.
According to the FCHD, 89 people, or 68%, have recovered and 36 cases are active.
Sixty-four of the victims are male and 66 female. Nine cases have been people under age 19.
FCHD data shows 14 of Franklin County’s COVID-19 victims have been hospitalized, with four requiring a stay in the intensive care unit. There are currently two people hospitalized with COVID-19.
As of Friday, 46% of people in Franklin County who had tested positive for COVID-19 reported no symptoms, while 49% have reported symptoms. The remaining 5% of cases are pending.
Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, a loss sense of taste or smell, vomiting and diarrhea.
To date, two Frankfort long-term care facilities have reported COVID-19 cases in residents, staff or both. FCHD data shows 42 long-term care facility residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 16 long-term care facility staff members have tested positive for the virus.
According to state data, those two long-term care facilities are Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation and Bradford Square Care and Rehabilitation.
Breaking down Franklin County’s COVID-19 cases by race, 66 victims have been white, 14 Black, two Hispanic, three of mixed race, and 16 cases in which the race is unknown.
On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced 256 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths statewide, bringing the total cases to 14,859 and the death toll to 553 since the pandemic began.
