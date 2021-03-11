031121 Green Hill gates

One corner of the cemetery is reserved for the county’s pauper burials.

Burials of those determined to be indigent or without funds for a funeral often fall on the county in Kentucky. 

Some counties, like Clark, maintain their own cemetery specifically for the indigent. Scott County, like Franklin, uses a corner of an existing cemetery.

Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod said his office received numerous requests during the year for indigent burials or financial assistance. Going through with an actual burial at county expense, he said, is rare.

“Currently, our agency may assist with one or two indigent burials a year after spending several weeks or months trying to make a bonafide attempt at contacting next-of-kin,” Harrod said in an email. “In most cases, if next-of-kin can be located, it is a distant relative who is not willing to or capable of taking responsibility for the final disposition or the loved one.”

Indigent burials typically are for those without family or someone to claim responsibility, or the family simply doesn’t have the funds available to pay for a funeral. Finding next-of-kin has gotten harder as divorces and re-marriages have become more common, he said.

Franklin County, he said, has limited funds for such burials, and they are only used as a last resort.

“In these cases, payment for the cemetery for their service of opening and closing and purchase of the burial space is still necessary,” Harrod said. “In the previous indigent cases, our county has been fortunate for local downtown funeral homes to assist by donating a casket, burial vault and or their services.”

In the county's last indigent burial, Harrod said he received a check from the Franklin County Fiscal Court for about $2,000, most of which went to the cemetery and to the crew to open and dig the grave, leaving little for a casket or a burial vault. Those are often donated by the funeral home, he said.

"It's difficult for all the local funeral homes to donate," he said. "They talked about doing a rotation between all the funeral homes at one time, but no one wanted to do that."

The graves, he said, get a temporary marker at the time of burial listing the person's name and dates. Those have been lost over time, he said, though the cemetery keeps records of who is buried there.

According to a 2018 report by the National Association of Counties, 34 states place some or full responsibility for indigent burials on counties, and each state sets its own course.

Some counties, such as Sullivan County, Tennessee, and Broward County, Florida, use body donation services as a first option for indigent deaths where no one claims the body. Sullivan County added cremation as a second option after running out of space in its county cemetery.

Some of the nation’s largest counties, including King County, Washington, and Los Angeles County, California, hold annual or biannual memorial services for the hundreds of indigent deaths. 

According to funeralwise.com, 19 states offer some kind of funeral assistance on the state level, often to those already receiving other state aid or participating in state programs. Alaska only offers funeral assistance for tribal members.

In the remaining states, county governments may provide assistance, or they may not.

In Central Kentucky, funding has increasingly become an issue for local governments. In January 2020, Henderson County officials said the number of indigent deaths and burials was on the rise, according to the Henderson Gleaner. Henderson city officials said they don’t approve all indigent burial requests but had fewer than six requests annually between 2017-19.

Just this week, the Clark County Fiscal Court noted two pauper burials in its cemetery from February deaths.

Harrod said Franklin County has remained fairly constant at a couple of indigent burials a year. 

The need for more assistance, though, remains.

“While unexpected deaths create much grief and financial burden on families, we hope to see a county- or state-funded program created and funded suitably to assist families in need,” Harrod said.

