The final resurface of Second Street will occur next week, according to TIGER Grant Project Manager Chuck Knowles, who briefed the progress of the project Tuesday morning.

Second Street officially opened to traffic last week, but due to a previous commitment, the asphalt subcontractor won’t be available to lay down the last resurface on the street until next week.

090122_SecondStreetCorridor_hb_web-3.jpg

Flowers and plants fill a drainage area at the intersection of Bridge Street and West Second Street in this State Journal file photo.

