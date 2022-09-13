Thursday and Friday.

Those are the two days that Pace Contracting, the Second Street TIGER Grant contractor, has set aside for final resurfacing of the roadway.

090122_SecondStreetCorridor_hb_web-1.jpg

A sign along the Second Street Corridor Project breaks down the funds used to complete the project. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription