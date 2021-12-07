Frankfort Fire Department Chief Wayne Briscoe recently made a presentation to the city commission on a feasibility study conducted for Station No. 1, a new facility design in the works to hopefully replace the existing fire station.
The current fire station is a shared facility with City Hall and the previous Frankfort Plant Board office.
The original building was built in the early 1900s as the Frankfort Buick Company. The car dealership was turned into City Hall and the fire station in late 1958 when the station relocated from West Main Street.
During this time, Briscoe said major facade improvements and renovations were conducted to convert the dealership into the new city government spaces.
“Over the last 60 years that we’ve inhabited, we’ve seen increases in vehicle size, staffing demands and service delivery changes. It’s brought about some significant limitations,” he said.
To address the issues with the current station, Brandsetter Carroll Inc., an architectural company from Lexington, was selected in July 2017 to analyze, in detail, the existing building that houses Station No. 1 and the old FPB office to identify the feasibility, current operations and potential renovation cost should the consultants identify feasible solutions.
Briscoe said the company had the following key objectives in mind while conducting their study:
• Analyze the existing fire station and identify key issues;
• Conduct a Facility Space Needs study;
• Involve the local community through a series of surveys and public meetings to gather public input on fire department services;
• Conduct a Site Selection study to identify potential locations for a new fire station.
Briscoe said due to limited space, bays are currently used for storage of personnel turn-out gear, hoses and other equipment, noting maneuverability is difficult for both fire department staff and vehicles. He added there are also not enough bays to adequately store equipment and have the required clearances between vehicles, per the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards.
“While it worked great in 1958, the standards and everything have changed,” he said. “Probably some of the most significant concerns are our living quarters.”
Briscoe said the bunks are not separated properly from the apparatus bays, according to National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards, and they are located directly behind the bays. In case of an emergency, the rooms do not have proper exits as there is only one way into the room from the bays.
The bunkroom and bathrooms are small for the number of staff and are not divided into separate living areas for males and females.
“Ultimately, when you look at what the consultant said, we can make some improvements, but there is no concept that addresses the operational inefficiencies we have,” Briscoe said. “We’re never going to be able to build onto the site we’re at and meet future demands in terms of fire protection.”
He added there are many factors to consider when looking for a site for the new Station No. 1, including size, location, response times, cost, site restrictions, utilities and other limitations, like soils and more. He said the fire department must maintain four- and eight-minute response times to areas of the community as part of the NFPA’s standards.
“We’ve looked roughly at about 14-16 different sites. It’s really challenging when you start looking for an available footprint that can hold a station for what our current demands are, but more importantly, what our future demand is,” he explained.
Because of these factors, Briscoe said it is important for the fire station to remain on the Second Street corridor, as it is “by far the most superior” location to meet the current and future needs of the community.
By having a station on Second Street, rapid and easy access to the community is available, and the fire department’s response times meet and exceed the current national recommendations, according to Briscoe.
“When you look at the ability to get to different places of the community, the arterial ways Second Street provides, there’s nothing that beats it. We did look at other locations that pulled us off Second Street, but it started to impact our response times.”
Briscoe said the building that once held Bryant’s Pic-Pac Supermarket is the ideal location for Station No. 1, and Brandsetter Carroll Inc. created a schematic design to help the fire department and city commission envision what the future two-story, four-bay apparatus fire station would look like.
The design of the new building would offer more space for the growing FFD, with a defined cutoff between apparatus bays and living quarters. It also separates male and female staff into different dorms, with their own bathrooms and showers.
According to the schematic designs, the building was made to blend into downtown as much as possible with a brick facade. If possible, Briscoe said a third story could also be added to consolidate the fire department’s training center on Bridge Street into the new building.
“It allows us to put everything related to the fire department in one location,” he said.
The project would take another six or seven months and an additional $100,000 to finish the design work and construction plans before work begins.
“We’re watching for some grant funding out of the federal government that will be specifically set aside for fire station construction, but those projects are going to have to be shovel-ready,” Briscoe said. “We’re light years ahead of some organizations, but to be extremely competitive, we need to start making some decisions within the next month or two for what the future holds for this location.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.