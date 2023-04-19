A fire weather watch has been issued for Franklin and surrounding counties for Thursday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service in Louisville issued the watch, which will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m., due to dry and warm conditions that are expected across the region and because afternoon relative humidity values will likely drop into the upper teens to lower 20% range.

