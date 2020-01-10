A former deputy chief of staff for Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton has filed to run for the District 7 state Senate seat.
Adrienne Southworth, of Lawrenceburg, filed for the race on Friday, becoming the fifth Republican candidate to do so.
Southworth was fired by Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration last summer. Blake Brickman, who was then the governor’s chief of staff, later took responsibility for the termination, according to the Courier Journal. A letter to Southworth about the dismissal gave no reason for her termination.
In a press release, Southworth said she believes some of the top issues to focus on are “stabilizing the state pension system, education innovation and accountable responsive government.”
“Experience matters. While I learned much during my previous seven years volunteering in the legislature, my work with the lieutenant governor that touched into nearly every state agency has exponentially increased my expertise,” Southworth said in the release.
The candidate previously led Take Back Kentucky, which is a nationwide coalition of grassroots groups. She has worked with legislators since 2009.
“Adrienne's ability to quickly read and understand bills is legendary,” Hampton said in the release. “I was blessed to have someone with Adrienne's gifts and talents on my team. She was instrumental in the creation and management of my programs, including the Entrepreneurship Challenge. I'm grateful she voluntarily continued to assist me till the end of my term.”
Southworth grew up in Franklin County and now lives in Anderson County with her husband.
She joins a primary with other Republican candidates: Amazon employee Cleaver Crawford, Open Hands Pantry manager Katie Howard, Realtor Calen Studler and salon owner Linda Thompson. State Rep. Joe Graviss, D-Versailles, announced his candidacy for the position last year, as incumbent Sen. Julian Carroll announced his intention to retire at the end of this term.