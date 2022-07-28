Frankfort firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire on East Fourth Street in the predawn hours Thursday morning.

072822 East Fourth Street fire

Frankfort firefighters work to put out a structure fire on East Fourth Street early Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Frankfort Fire Department)

It appears the house, which is located at 123-125 E. Fourth St., has been abandoned for quite some time as many of the windows had been boarded up. Flames could be seen in the second story windows and heavy smoke could be smelled across town.

