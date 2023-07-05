070423_Fireworks02_cb.JPG

The City of Frankfort and VFW Post 4075 dedicated the 65th annual Fourth of July fireworks show to Foxie Tracey, a Korean War veteran and lifetime member of Post 4075, who launched the fireworks show in 1958 and participated in every show until his death last year. The display took place Tuesday night in downtown Frankfort. (Photo by Charlie Baglan)

The City of Frankfort and VFW Post 4075 dedicated the 65th annual Fourth of July fireworks show to the person who started it all.

Foxie Tracey, a Korean War veteran and lifetime member of Post 4075, launched the fireworks show in 1958 and participated in every show until his death last year.

070423_Fireworks01_cb.JPG

070423_Fireworks03_cb.JPG

070423_Fireworks04_cb.JPG

070423_Fireworks05_cb.JPG

