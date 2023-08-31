Simon House will host its first annual Family Resource Fair and Giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its 231 E. Main St. location.

Simon House

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription