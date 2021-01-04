Lincoln Ray Marriott

Lincoln Ray Marriott was born at 8:09 p.m. on Jan. 1 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. He was the first baby born in 2021 and is the son of Brianna Flannery and Joshua Marriott. (Photo courtesy of FRMC)

When Lincoln Ray Marriott made his way into the world at 8:09 p.m. Friday, he became the first baby born at Frankfort Regional Medical Center in 2021.

Lincoln weighed in at 8 pounds 9 ounces and was 21 inches in length at birth.

He is the son of Brianna Flannery and Joshua Marriott of Frankfort.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription