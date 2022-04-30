Rainy weather held off, people turned out, and the first Kentucky Commonfest was a success.
The festival, part of the Team Kentucky Derby Week kickoff, took place Saturday on the lawn directly behind the Capitol.
"This is like the days of old,” Stephanie Kennedy, of Frankfort, said. “I love it.”
The family-friendly event featured live music, food trucks, art vendors and a farmers market. There was beer and bourbon tasting in the parking lot at one end of the road running behind the Capitol.
“We’ve been telling our son this is what Derby Days used to be like up here,” Jack Kennedy, Stephanie’s husband, said. “This feels like the Derby.”
The festival ran from noon until 5 p.m. The Kennedys started the day at the Farmers Market and then visited a Mustang rally at Juniper Hill.
“We’re starting to get a little normalcy,” Stephanie Kennedy said. The family finished their tour of Frankfort events with Commonfest.
"We’ve seen all the booths,” Jack Kennedy said. “Jonathan White and (band) Sorry ATARI are doing great.
“I’m running into old friends and past schoolteachers. This is the kind of event that should happen on a much more frequent basis.”
Janet Gates, director of the Franklin County Women and Family Shelter, and her mother, Evelyn Norris, were sporting Derby hats for the festival.
Norris, a retired hairdresser, lives in west Tennessee and was visiting her daughter.
“She won’t be here next week,” Gates said, “so we had to wear our Derby hats.”
“I’m always impressed by the activities they have up here,” Norris said, “and I always go to be a part of it.
“The food and activities every time I’ve been here have been great, especially the food.”
According to the event’s Facebook page, the event was sponsored by Whitaker Bank and made possible by the Governor’s office, Sig Luscher Brewery, Louisville Ale Trail, Kentucky Guild of Brewers and the Kentucky Distillers Association.
“This is beautiful,” Gates said of the festival. “The weather has been good, and the number of vendors surprised me. It’s a bigger number of vendors than what I expected.
“I’m glad to see Gov. (Andy) Beshear bring something back to the Capitol grounds.”
