Officials with the City of Frankfort, Franklin County and the First Corinthian Baptist Church held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for the church’s new Community Life Center in South Frankfort.
The groundbreaking occurred just a week after the church’s bid to expand its current footprint was approved unanimously by the city’s Architectural Review Board (ARB).
In part made possible by the Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation’s decision to pay for moving an entire historic building that was in the way of the proposed development around the corner, the addition to the church is 20 years in the making, according to the Rev. Leslie Whitlock.
Frankfort Mayor Bill May said that he and Whitlock were on a committee at the time that first discussed an addition similar to the one currently planned.
“We wish it could have been sooner, but it's gonna be here and it's a glorious day,” May said. “There are so many people that are hurting in our community that need help, and this center will be a beacon in helping those folks."
Senior deacon and longtime First Corinthian Baptist member Johnny Sheppard also spoke at the event, focusing on the challenges that the church has overcome — and will continue to face — getting the center built.
“There’s been a lot of obstacles, but we’ve been steadfast believing that this is what the Lord wanted us to do,” Sheppard said. “… A famous man once said that the first step in a million miles starts with one step. We’re making that one step right now. We’re a long way from finished, but we’ve gotten a lot accomplished.”
Whitlock has said previously that the church plans to raise $1 million for the new facility, which he says will be open to all in the community and function as a place for youth to gather, groups to have meetings and those dealing with addiction to get help. It is planned to contain meeting rooms, a gymnasium, bathrooms and an industrial kitchen.
Whitlock and the church are currently soliciting donations.
First Corinthian used to be located in the Capital Plaza area — the neighborhood formerly known as “The Craw” — at 324 Mero St., but was acquired in 1965 by the city’s “Slum Clearance and Redevelopment Commission,” according to historian Russ Hatter.
The historically Black church moved to its current location in 1967, according to the church’s website.
“This is history made,” Whitlock said. “The community is coming together on one accord … . And also this is called reparation. You've come together. It's called reparation for First Corinthian Baptist Church. What was lost in the past, God will give it back in the end.”
Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells, City Commissioners John Sower and Scott Tippett and Mayor-elect Layne Wilkerson all spoke highly of the project’s impact on the community at the groundbreaking ceremony.
Tippett, who was for many years an involved resident of South Frankfort and said at the event he was a member of First Corinthian Baptist, wishes the work had happened sooner but is pleased that it's beginning in earnest.
“It’s been way too long,” Tippett said. “But it has come to fruition through the work of God, who directed Reverend Whitlock to lead that. Thankfully our city and our government has come along to agree to invest in this precious neighborhood and our children.”
Wilkerson, Wells and Sower all praised the effort as a unique example of Frankfort’s development community coming together in support of a project that would benefit South Frankfort.
“It’s a miracle that anything to do with planning and zoning and the ARB all came together,” Sower quipped. “And all sides are pleased with the result.”
Also in attendance were church representatives Larry Bush, Matthew Tillman, Roger Gay, Johnny Keene, Kathy Whitlock, Barbara White, Gloria Brown, Laura Steel and Lisa Reed.
Whitlock also made sure to thank neighboring pastors John Opsata and Scott Rollins, who have encouraged First Corinthian Baptist’s efforts. He also noted the late John Paul Broderson and his wife’s generosity.
Work to level off some of the ground behind the building will begin as soon as this week, Whitlock said.
One of the church members in attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony was Gary Payne, a longtime South Frankfort resident who is also a junior deacon at the church.
Payne said he's lived around the church for most all of his life and was able to point to several places he's lived from the Murray Street location where the groundbreaking took place.
“I really can’t put it into words what it means, but with my limited vocabulary I can just say that I hope this means blessings for somebody,” Payne said. “Maybe this can be like a ripple effect. It can start here and then you could affect the rest of the world.”
