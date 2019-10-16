The Kentucky Book Festival (KBF) will turn a new page when it presents the inaugural Kentucky Humanities Carl West Literary Award at a festival preview party planned for Thursday, Oct. 24, at Paul Sawyier Public Library.
The first recipient will be presented with the award named after the longtime State Journal editor, who founded the Kentucky Book Fair in 1981. He passed away in early 2016. The following year, the fair moved to Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park near Lexington after the state closed and then demolished the Frankfort Convention Center.
Organizers expanded what had been a two-day fair into a six-day festival in 2018 to give readers more engagement opportunities with local and national authors.
The Kentucky Book Festival Preview Party is set from 6-7:30 p.m. at the library. In addition to the presentation of the Kentucky Humanities Carl West Literary Award, there will be a preview of the events and authors for this year’s festival.
Liz Swanson, author of “Wondrous Things,” will discuss her book as well as talk about the KBF Kickoff, which she and fellow authors David Arnold, Shawn Pryor, Gwenda Bond, Amanda Driscoll and Chris Rowe will be a part of. The kickoff event is slated for 1-4 p.m. at ArtsPlace, 161 N. Mill St., Lexington.
A book signing and reception will follow the preview party at PSPL. RSVP at http://bit.ly/KBFPreviewParty.
For more information, contact kathleen.pool@uky.edu.