A former longtime executive director of Frankfort’s Resource Office for Social Ministries died Wednesday. She was 94.
Alene P. Ransdell, 94, served as executive director for ROSM for 32 years and was appointed to the post when the nonprofit organization was created in 1982. It coordinates the local religious community in an effort to help poor people and provide information about resources to receive assistance.
She was also the inaugural executive director of the local Bureau of Volunteer Services and was a board member of the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County and assisted with the Kentucky Book Fair.
Ransdell died due to complications following a stroke.
The Rev. Dr. John Opsata of First Christian Church said Randsell was known as the kind of person who would help those in need. If she heard of someone being evicted from their home and selling furniture to make ends meet, Ransdell would immediately go out to them and get to work on how she could help them.
“She was completely committed to service to the community,” Opsata said.
Donations in Ransdell’s honor can be made to ROSM, Frankfort and the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County. A public memorial service will be held at noon Wednesday at First Christian Church.
She was the widow of former Kentucky Deputy Commissioner of Mental Health Burnice Ransdell. She is survived by four children, Susan, Joseph, John and Mary Ransdell, and four grandchildren, Jack, Kate, Aaron and Andrew Ransdell.