First Financial Bank and the First Financial Foundation have awarded a $5,000 grant to the Homeless and Housing Coalition of Kentucky, in a collaborative effort that aims to help people and communities in the area to thrive and grow.

The 2022 Annual Grant Campaign from First Financial includes 59 organizations in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois. 

