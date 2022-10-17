Prepare outside vegetation and plumbing as the first freeze warning of the season has been issued for Franklin and surrounding counties.

National Weather Service in Louisville reports that the warning is in effect from 10 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday with a sub-freezing low temperature of 27 expected overnight.

101722 Weather

