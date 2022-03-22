032322.Britainy Beshear-Teresa Harris_submitted.jpg

First Lady Britainy Beshear picks up a pizza to take to a person driving through the Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort Tuesday as staff member Teresa Harris looks on. This is Community Champions Week at the facility. (Mary J. Speer | Deputy Director of Digital Communications, Office of the Governor)

This has been a special month at the Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort, where the March for Meals celebration has been ongoing.

Local officials and other special guests have been delivering and handing out meals, and on Tuesday First Lady Britainy Beshear was at the center taking meals to people who came through the drive-thru lane.

“Our senior citizens deserve everything we can possibly do, to not only get them out in the community and connecting with people, but to make sure they have healthy meals,” she said. “With everything going on right now, especially over at the Capitol, it’s really important to make sure we’re feeding our people.”

First Lady Britainy Beshear talks with Joyce Woods Tuesday at the Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort. Beshear was at the center handing out meals to people who used the pick-up service. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

While handing out meals, Beshear shared a few words with people before they left.

“Personally, just meeting with these few folks just for a few minutes has just made my day,” she said. “So if that makes my day, I know how important it is for that personal connection, to see someone and say ‘how are you today.’

“Their meals are warm and they’re grateful, and I’m grateful for the chance to be here today.”

Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort serves about 200 meals a day Monday through Friday.

March for Meals is an annual celebration, and Tuesday was the 50th anniversary of the Older American Acts Nutrition Program, which was signed into law by President Richard M. Nixon.

That law amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older.

This week is Community Champions Week at the Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort. Mayor Wilkerson was at the center Monday, and there will be magistrates, city commissioners and other members from the community out as well throughout the rest of the week.

For more information about programs and services at the Capital City Activity Center, go to www.frankfortkyseniors.org or call 502-223-5794.

