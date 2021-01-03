010321 First Presbyterian

On Sunday, members of First Presbyterian Church in Frankfort donated items to local charities that help infants and their families. (Photo submitted)

For one Frankfort church marking the Epiphany on Sunday took on a whole new meaning this year.

Members of First Presbyterian Church brought their own gifts to the manger. The presents will be donated to local charities that serve infants and their families.

The Epiphany is when the church celebrates Jesus’ introduction to the world symbolized in the visit of the Magi or Wise Men. Ordinarily, First Presbyterian members host a festive worship in the sanctuary with stars and crowns.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced church leaders to get creative. First Presbyterian held a virtual worship service, as they have been doing for months, but also constructed a manger scene — complete with sheep, camels and the baby — outside the building for members to drop off baby and toddler gifts.

“We were pleased with the number of items we received,” said the Rev. Dr. Peggy Hinds, pastor of the congregation, who along with a few church members braved the chilly January weather to receive the donations. “Lots of diapers, wipes, clothing, blankets and other items that will come in handy to people struggling to make ends meet these days.”

Those who would like to donate items for the mission may do so by calling 502-223-8577 or visiting the church’s website at www.firstpresbyterianfrankfort.org

