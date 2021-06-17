Two years ago, the budget for the Kentucky Capital Development Corporation (KCDC) totalled $230,000. The city and county governments each chipped in half.
If the city’s proposed budget for the coming fiscal year holds, and it got a first reading on Thursday, that total number will have dropped by $60,000, or 26%, to $170,000 come July. The Franklin County Fiscal Court cut funding by $15,000 for two consecutive years while the city is opting to cut its contribution by $30,000 next fiscal year.
“I wanted to dramatically decrease KCDC ... from the last few years,” said City Commissioner Kyle Thompson. “Quite honestly, I think there could have been more cutting. And I'll be the guy that everybody can be mad at that way.”
KCDC President/CEO Terri Bradshaw responded to the cut, saying that she anticipated it because of displeasure that the fiscal court has expressed. At the last fiscal court meeting, Magistrate Michael Mueller indicated that some in city government also wanted to talk more openly about KCDC’s performance and its role in the community.
“I think the business community recognized that Squire (Michael) Mueller made the city’s intentions clear at the last fiscal court meeting,” Bradshaw said. “So while I believe they will be very disappointed, I don’t think they will be surprised.”
The move came as part of the city’s first reading of its budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1.
Along with KCDC, the budget also included a dramatic decrease in Downtown Frankfort Inc.’s (DFI) budget. It was getting a $65,500 allocation from the city, and the city opted in the first reading for the budget to be cut to $20,000 — a more than $45,000 reduction.
$20,000 is all DFI is slated to get from local government, as the fiscal court opted to not help fund DFI for the second year in a row.
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge largely agreed with Thompson’s comments on the organizations, saying she wanted more communication between the city and the organizations it funds.
Both said that the role of KCDC and DFI would be topics at an upcoming joint meeting of the fiscal court and city commission, tentatively scheduled for July.
City Manager Tom Russell said that the commission could opt to amend the budget if an organization that the city helps fund makes a compelling case for more money.
Rest of the budget
Finance Director Alicia Boyd presented on the entirety of the city’s budget Thursday to four of five members of the city commission, none of whom expressed serious concern about its contents. City Commissioner Kelly May was not present for the meeting.
Expenses for the upcoming fiscal year total nearly $37 million, a bump from the previous year’s continuation budget of approximately $35 million.
Boyd said that the budget she presented along with Russell is conservative, and that the city opted to cut its contributions to all other outside organizations — several local charities get city funding — by 10% across the board.
The true expenses for this fiscal year, Boyd said, were around $36.6 million.
Boyd said that much of the reason for caution in presenting the budget was due to the uncertainty of occupational taxes — the city’s biggest source of tax revenue — particularly from state government workers.
The state government occupational tax roll for this fiscal year was estimated at $4.85 million, a nearly $3 million drop from the previous fiscal year.
“We’re hoping that the state numbers come higher than anticipated,” Boyd said. “I’ve never wanted to be more wrong about something in my life than I do that state occupational tax amount.”
The city’s sewer budget, which is separate from the city’s general fund budget, is over $46.8 million. It includes $36.6 million in replacement costs.
Much of the city’s budget included near continuation or slight increases in operational costs, while personnel costs increased. Boyd pointed out that the city had no control over a 12% yearly state pension increase.
The parks budget included a slight increase to the city’s expenses for Juniper Hill Golf Course. Though operational costs were cut by $37,000 from this fiscal year, personnel cost increases bumped the total expenses from $711,000 to $759,000.
A recent State Journal report found that the community's publicly owned and operated golf course loses about $300,000 each year.
Juneteenth holiday
After Waldridge mentioned it at the city’s last meeting, the city commission voted unanimously on a resolution to celebrate Juneteenth in Frankfort. Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the emancipation of African American slaves, and was just declared a federal holiday by Congress and President Joe Biden.
Waldridge also asked staff to draft an ordinance to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for all staff starting in 2022.
