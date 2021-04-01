City hall

The Frankfort City Commission on Thursday concluded three days of interviewing six candidates for city manager.

City department heads, a committee of community representatives selected by commission and the city commission itself interviewed all six finalists Tuesday through Thursday.

All interviews were conducted in closed session, and the identities of the candidates have not been disclosed. 

The commission closed its final session on Thursday with Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson directing Human Resources Director Kathy Fields to gather department heads' and community representatives' assessments of all six candidates.

Wilkerson said the commission members will then provide Fields with their top three candidates, and later set up second interviews with select candidates "hopefully in the next week or two."

In response to a State Journal inquiry, Fields said that she would provide a full summary of the city manager hiring process on Friday.

