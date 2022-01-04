Franklin County may receive its first snowfall of the season on Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service in Louisville forecast, there is a 70% chance of snow showers mainly after 2 p.m. Thursday. Snow accumulation in the 1- to 3-inch range is possible. A high temperature of 30 is predicted.

Snow showers are likely before 8 p.m. Thursday night with an overnight low of 10.

Cold temps will continue Friday and are not expected to be above freezing. Otherwise it will be mostly sunny.

Overnight lows Friday will dip into the mid-teens.

Warmer weather is on tap for Saturday with mostly sunny skies and a high of 47.

