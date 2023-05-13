The Capital City Museum and City of Frankfort launched its first digital walking tour at www.frankfortwalkingtours.com.  

Available for free online, the first published tour is accessible 24/7 from both mobile devices and desktops. The project is the result of a partnership between our city’s Museum & Historic Sites branch; the Historic Preservation Officer, Vicki Birenberg; the Architectural Review Board; and the city’s IT department; specifically Courtney Fallis. 

Frankfort Walking Tours

