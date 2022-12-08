Frankfort Independent Schools will be participating in the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program. 

As part of the program, Frankfort High and Second Street schools will offer healthy meals every school day at no cost to the students due to the implementation of the Community Eligibility Provision for school year SY 2022-2023. 

