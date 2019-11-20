Franklin county logo

The Franklin County Fiscal Court will meet on Friday at 9 a.m. at the court's building on West Main Street. 

The court will meet for a work session before heading into its chambers to vote. 

During the work session, representatives from the Franklin County Health Department will discuss a resolution about the use of electronic cigarettes, or e-cigs, in public places. 

The City Commission recently heard a similar presentation during its Monday night meeting. Mayor Bill May said that the city is working on an amendment to its smoking ordinance to ban the use of e-cigs in public buildings. 

See the full Fiscal Court agenda below. 

