The Franklin County Fiscal Court will meet on Friday at 9 a.m. at the court's building on West Main Street.
The court will meet for a work session before heading into its chambers to vote.
During the work session, representatives from the Franklin County Health Department will discuss a resolution about the use of electronic cigarettes, or e-cigs, in public places.
The City Commission recently heard a similar presentation during its Monday night meeting. Mayor Bill May said that the city is working on an amendment to its smoking ordinance to ban the use of e-cigs in public buildings.
