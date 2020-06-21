The Franklin County Fiscal Court approved the 2020-21 fiscal year budget during a special meeting Friday.
The motion passed 5-2 with Magistrates Michael Mueller and Scotty Tracy voting against the $27.4 million budget, which is more than $400,000 below the current fiscal year's budget.
Mueller said the 2020-21 fiscal year budget could have been “cut harder.” He said he's heard of other local governments making 25% to 40% cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on revenues. The 2020-21 fiscal year budget is only 1.5% lower than the current fiscal year.
Originally, County Treasurer Susan Laurenson and County Judge-Executive Huston Wells suggested passing a near continuation budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The magistrates have worked since March to make cuts to the budget.
Prior to voting, Wells reminded the court that if they did not pass a budget by July 1, all county offices would have to close down until a budget is passed.
“First off, let me say I am not for closing down government,” Tracy said, explaining his “no” vote. “As the representative and voice of the great, hard-working people of District 4, I would feel it would be irresponsible of me to vote for the proposed budget when we are seeing, hearing and experiencing the financial impact COVID-19 pandemic is having and is going to continue to have on Franklin County and the commonwealth of Kentucky for years to come.”
Prior to voting on the budget, Lauren Prichard with the Franklin County Coroner’s Office expressed concerns on behalf of Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod about a $3,600 cut in the new budget.
Earlier in the year, Harrod asked the court not to cut any funds from the coroner’s office as it is already working on a “bare bones” budget.
Prichard said there were communication issues throughout the budget process and the coroner’s office was originally asked to present a continuation budget.
The coroner’s office line items in the new budget saw cuts in office equipment from $10,000 to $8,500 and office supplies from $6,100 to $5,000. Vehicle maintenance and fuel was also reduced by $1,000 from $9,000 to $8,000.
Having proper equipment is essential to keeping the coroner’s office safe, Prichard said, adding workers are at risk of being exposed to highly infectious diseases, such as COVID-19. She also said one of the coroner’s office vehicles often needs expensive repairs and will need to be replaced soon.
Tracy said Mueller was pretty adamant during budget discussions that first responders, such as the coroner’s office, should not receive any budget cuts.
When asked by Tracy if the coroner’s office received notification that any of its line items would be reduced, Prichard said no. The coroner’s office was asked, however, to send in its year-end projections, and did so.
Wells said as the new fiscal year starts and the county has a better idea of what its revenues will look like, amendments can be made to the budget if needed.
Magistrate Sherry Sebastian pointed out that significant cuts were made to the budget and although there were cuts, the county will still be able to provide a nearly $1 million fire truck to the Franklin County Fire Department that is needed.
One of the county departments seeing significant spending cuts is the Road Department.
In the current fiscal year, $135,000 was budgeted for salt/deicing materials. For 2020-21, that line item was reduced by $32,500 to $102,500. The maintenance equipment and construction materials line items were also reduced by $15,000 each.
Other cuts include reducing funding for the Kentucky Capital Development Corp. by $15,000 and eliminating $8,000 in funding for Downtown Frankfort Inc.
Taking the COVID-19 pandemic and the spending cuts into account, Prichard said Harrod would like to donate his $600 raise. His current salary is $27,000.
By statute, constitutional offices such as the coroner, sheriff, county judge and magistrates receive a raise each year. Those cannot lawfully be eliminated, Wells said.
Wells will receive a $2,000 increase, bringing his salary to $111,000 for the next fiscal year.
All six county magistrates will also receive a small salary increase of $600, bringing a magistrate’s salary to $27,600 per year from $27,000.
Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire will receive a salary increase of $2,800, bringing his 2020-21 fiscal year salary to $102,500.
County Attorney Rick Sparks will receive a $1,000 salary increase, bringing his salary to $52,500 for the next fiscal year.
Overall, the 2020-21 fiscal year budget is $27,457,008, which is $400,006 lower than the current fiscal year.
The 2020-21 fiscal year budget will go into effect July 1.
