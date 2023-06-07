Thursday morning’s session of the Franklin County Fiscal Court included two major moves: the approval of a $500 payroll increase for full-time county employees, as well as the adoption of changes to the conditional use permits allowed in a specific zoning district.

The payroll increase would be awarded to jail staff, as well as the following offices under direct supervision of the County Judge-Executive: 

Franklin County government

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription