During its regular meeting on Thursday evening, the Franklin County Fiscal Court approved an agreement that will allow for a hospitality company to finance the installation of energy efficiency or renewable energy improvements at the site of their future hotel on Jett Boulevard. 

Chris Jones, a consultant representing the finance company, Energize Kentucky, spoke to the court about the property assessed clean energy (PACE) program and the Frankfort/Franklin County Energy Project Assessment District (EPAD). Also on hand was hotelier Keyur Patel of Peace Hospitality LLC. 

