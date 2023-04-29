During its regular meeting on Thursday evening, the Franklin County Fiscal Court approved an agreement that will allow for a hospitality company to finance the installation of energy efficiency or renewable energy improvements at the site of their future hotel on Jett Boulevard.
Chris Jones, a consultant representing the finance company, Energize Kentucky, spoke to the court about the property assessed clean energy (PACE) program and the Frankfort/Franklin County Energy Project Assessment District (EPAD). Also on hand was hotelier Keyur Patel of Peace Hospitality LLC.
In 2015, the Kentucky General Assembly passed legislation that allowed local governments to establish districts to finance energy-efficiency improvements on commercial, industrial and multifamily properties. The program is designed to serve as an economic development tool that does not require government or taxpayer funds.
The financing can be used to cover the costs of energy upgrades and onsite renewable-energy projects, including solar panels, LED lighting, energy-efficient air-conditioning and heating systems as well as water conservation projects.
The Frankfort/Franklin County EPAD was established in 2019 by a fiscal court ordinance, however due to the pandemic, no company has been able to take advantage of the program until now.
"From a mechanism standpoint, these are all private funds," Jones told elected leaders. "In short, what's happening is that we have these private PACE lenders that the property owners, such as the Patels, have agreed to financing terms with. Once the financing terms are agreed upon, then we determine as the program administrator the improvements that are being brought forth. If they have the energy efficiency or is there is a renewable energy component to them, we oversee that."
Jones went on to explain that once all the terms are established between the district, property owners and the lender, the fiscal court must make a special assessment on the deal for it to move forward.
"What happens there is the county is not on the hook at all financially," Jones reiterated. "These are private funds coming in. If there is an unfortunate default or closure, the county is not responsible for making up the special assessment payment. This is essentially a passthrough special assessment."
After Jones answered questions from the fiscal court, Patel gave details on the future hotel that is to be located on Jett Boulevard.
"We are building a Springhill Suites by Marriott," Patel told the court. "The project itself is an 88-guest room hotel, four stories, it will have a small service bar with appetizers and such. Springhill Suites is actually one of Marriott's flagship, upper-scale hotels and we are very excited about building it."
Patel went on to say that construction on the hotel is expected to begin in May and the tentative opening date is June 2024.
The fiscal court voted unanimously to approve the agreement.
