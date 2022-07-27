The Franklin County Fiscal Court voted in favor of allowing the county clerk's office to hire on an employee to help with the department's workload.
During her presentation during the court's July 22 regular meeting, Franklin County Clerk Chief Deputy Mitzi Geveden, asked the court to amend the clerks office's annual order for fiscal year 2022.
The amendment would add 5% to the department's line item budget for salaries taking it to a total of $710,018. The additional funds will allow the clerks office to bring on a full-time staffer while two existing employees prepare to go on maternity/paternity leave in the next several months.
"This would allow us to not only hire someone in the fall but it would take us into the next fiscal year," Geveden told the fiscal court. "In 2023, we do want to retain that staff person as well. This will be for our motor vehicle frontline for uninterrupted customer service."
Currently the department has 12 employees on staff not including Geveden and Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock. Those employees are split between several different roles including election supervisor, land recordings, motor vehicles and titles.
Hancock has told the fiscal court in past meetings that county clerk's office had been able to collect more than $1 million in excess fees despite being understaffed.
"When I started as clerk eight years ago, we had a budget of roughly $14.5 million," Hancock told the fiscal court on June 30. "Last year we did over $18 million. We did over $4 million increase in an eight-year period of time. You can't bring $4 million more in with the same amount of employees. It just doesn't work that way in any business. That business model just does not work. So it is time for us to start having that conversation."
