During the Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday, magistrates voted unanimously to approve an agreement with Winchester-based Codell Construction for a standard design-build of Lakeview Park.
The decision comes after the court met on Jan. 21 to go over the preliminary designs and projects before the main construction of the multi-sport complex could begin.
"This agreement that is in front of us will be the start of the process," said 4th District Magistrate Scotty Tracy during the meeting. "We should have a conceptual design from top to bottom, infrastructure. So in about four months we could know potentially how the park will look. I think the last thing any of us wanted to do was go in and piecemeal it to where we could have to rip a new program out because it was put in the wrong spot."
Judge-Executive Michael Mueller went over exactly what the agreement with Codell got the county.
"Basically this is going to be for estimating development services, schematic drawings, research, wetland detention centers, geological tech studies, boring soil samples and traffic studies," Mueller mentioned.
He also noted that the price that had been quoted at the previous meeting had decreased by $30,000 to make the total cost for this phase of the project $429,975.
The money to pay for this phase will be taken out of the county's rainy day fund with the bulk of the sports-complex's construction to come from federal funding form the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which were awarded to localities in response to lost revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
6th District Magistrate Eric Whisman noted for the public's benefit that the plans were for preliminary studies and that exactly what will be built is still to be determined.
"This does not develop the final buildings or even their exact placement in the park," Whisman said. "This is going to inform where they can and can't go."
In addition to a different price, there will be a new timeline on the contracted deliverables.
In the draft, the studies were supposed to be done no later than March, but that date has been pushed back to May.
"This is a huge step," Mueller told his colleagues before putting the matter to rest. "Like someone just said, it has been many many years in the making."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.