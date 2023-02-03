During the Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday, magistrates voted unanimously to approve an agreement with Winchester-based Codell Construction for a standard design-build of Lakeview Park. 

The decision comes after the court met on Jan. 21 to go over the preliminary designs and projects before the main construction of the multi-sport complex could begin. 

