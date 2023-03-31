After more than three years of applications, public hearings, planning commission meetings, fiscal court meetings and legal actions, the zoning map change for 83 acres located at 690 Duncan Road has finally been approved by the Franklin County Fiscal Court.
Formerly known as the Blanton-Crutcher Farm, the land in the southeastern Franklin County has been embroiled in controversy since it was purchased by Ron Tierney owner of the Winchester-based land develop company, Tierney Storage, in July 2019.
The approval of the request to change the property's zoning from agricultural district (AG) to industrial general district (IG) came down to a 5-2 vote on Thursday night during the fiscal court's regular meeting.
Those voting in favor included Judge-Executive Michael Mueller, 1st District Magistrate Sherry Sebastian, 3rd District Magistrate Kelly Dycus, 4th District Magistrate Scotty Tracy and 5th District Magistrate Richard Tanner.
The two officials opposed were 2nd District Magistrate J.W. Blackburn, whose district includes the Duncan Road property, and 6th District Magistrate Eric Whisman.
Before voting on the matter, magistrates and judge-executive established 15 findings of fact on the matter. Many of the findings focused on how the zone change request corresponded with the county's comprehensive plan as well as the property's placement on the National Historic Registry.
The following facts were agreed upon:
• The subject property is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places as a contributing farm and has a federally administered designation.
• The comprehensive plan's future land use plan map designated the property for an employment center.
• Development should not exacerbate existing stormwater issues noted by the county engineers of Slickway Branch.
• The industrial general (IG) zone is appropriate for the employment center land use designation.
• The subject property is bound by industrial zone from the east, west and north in Franklin County.
• The subject property is adjacent, contiguous to an established industrial park in Franklin County.
• The zone map amendment to change to industrial general (IG) is in agreement is in agreement with the comprehensive plan future land use map.
• Existing zoning classification given to the property is inappropriate and the requested zoning classification is appropriate.
• The current zoning classification is in agreement with the adopted comprehensive plan.
• The subject property is within one mile of the Interstate 64 interchange.
• There has been no change of subject property at current, that would inhibit the current use of the current agricultural use of the current zoning designation or render soils infertile for farm purposes.
• The zoning change recommendation failed to consider the subject property's historical and cultural designations with the planning director stating that the goal was not considered because Franklin County does not track historical properties and does not regulate historical properties and that further it has not been at all the will of the fiscal court which are in contrast with the goals and policies of the comprehensive plan.
• Goal five of the comprehensive plan promotes the protection of the scenic view-shed and heritage tourism. The Franklin County Tourism Commission promotes Duncan Road as a scenic access road to local cultural and economic drivers.
• There is an adequate water and sewer to support a zone change to industrial general.
• An updated traffic impact study dated Feb. 23, concludes that future traffic conditions will remain in acceptable limits and no road improvements are needed.
In all there were 26 facts proffered by the magistrates with 16 of them coming from Whisman. All but one of them were moved to a vote. Of the 15 agreed upon facts, only three were unanimous.
Blackburn said he has listened to the argument on both sides, spoken to his constituents and toured the property. He then stated that his decision was also based heavily on the comprehensive plan.
He noted that the seven goals and 32 policies in the plan were written by Franklin County residents.
"Out of those seven goals and 32 policies, nine supported this zone application amendment, 22 did not," Blackburn noted before casting his vote. "I don't know if many people write pros and cons on sheets and weigh them out, it doesn't work every time, but in this case it was overwhelming and I vote no."
Whisman also focused his argument against the change on the comprehensive plan.
"The comprehensive plan is the guiding document for land use policy in this community, it is decided by our people," he said. "We are here as elected citizens to protect our people from outside influences, from negative influences, that might wish to run over the everyday citizen in preference of whatever gain they want. The comprehensive plan also helps make sure our citizens hold us accountable when we make decisions, that we don't cherry-pick language that when we want to enable one decision over another. I think the process of this case has exposed very rawly the inefficiency in our current planning and zoning regulations and our comprehensive plan."
Before voting for the measure, Dycus expressed how hard the decision was.
"The thing that keeps coming up for me is that if I vote no, I have no way of helping to protect you or your land," Dycus said while looking in the direction of a group of citizens opposed to the development. "We have one question to answer here and I don't feel like I have any choice but to vote yes."
Sebastian, who was less conflicted with her vote to approve, pointed out that the current comprehensive plan had not been updated in 22 years and that was contributing to the controversy.
"We have seen raw emotion and please know that that has been taken to heart by everybody here," she stated. "But what is before us tonight is the very narrow, limited and I would say restrictive direct language in the KRS. As we found in evidence and multiple findings of fact from the initial ones in the staff report to the ones offered by this court tonight, the map amendment sought in the future land use category is where an employment center exists and renders this request to be in agreement with the comprehensive plan."
With the fiscal court's approval, Tierney Storage is now able to resume developing the property and attract a company to build a facility on the property.
When asked for comment, the company's Vice President Patrick Tierney told The State Journal that the business looks forward to contributing to the growth of Franklin County.
"It's been a long process but we appreciate the fiscal court putting in the time and effort into making their final decision," Tierney stated. "This decision will put Franklin County back on the map when it comes to economic growth. We look forward to being a part of it."
Terri Bradshaw, president and CEO of the Kentucky Capital Development Corp., told the paper that this is a step in the right direction economically.
"The recent announcement by SteelBlue provided our community with a firsthand look at what happens when we have no land or buildings available for growth and development," she said.
"I commend the fiscal court for recognizing how important this decision was in assuring we have the ability to continue to grow jobs and businesses in Franklin County and I appreciate their due diligence and commitment through this long and arduous process. It was clearly a difficult, yet well considered, decision for each of them."
Chris Schimmoeller, of the smart growth group, Envision Franklin County, who has been ardently opposed to the rezoning and development of the historic farmland echoed the concerns brought up by Blackburn and Whisman.
"The purpose of zoning regulations and laws is to protect residents and the environment from harm while developing in an orderly fashion according to the community's vision laid out in the comprehensive plan," she wrote in an email. "A majority of the court ignored the overwhelming evidence of harm and sided with an out-of-town developer who has not followed our laws. Residents of Franklin County no matter where they live should be deeply concerned about how they are being represented. This court has work to do if it wants to set a higher standard."
