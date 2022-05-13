The Franklin County Fiscal Court approved for a fuel recovery fee to be added to the working agreement between the county and Central Kentucky Hauling (CKH), the company contracted to collect the county's trash and recycling, at its Wednesday meeting.

The court voted unanimously for the CKH to get a recovery fee based on the average cost of diesel. The measure provides for a base rate of $3 and maximum rate of $5.75 per gallon used.

Based on monthly fleet data provided by CKH and average diesel prices for the midwest region, as published by the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE). At its ceiling, the plan would cost the county a little less than $11,000 a month.

The fee, which will be an addendum to CKH’s current agreement, will take affect retroactively dating back to March of this year.

CKH has been contracted to haul the county’s trash and recycling since 2015.

CKH’s Vice President Drew Skaggs presented the Lexington-based company’s concerns with rising fuel costs at a fiscal court meeting in March.

"This proposal is, I think, everything that you all want," Skaggs said to the court. "This is a pure play fuel recovery fee. Everything has been stripped out of it. It is the pure cost of running those trucks every day and it can be tracked."

The matter was tabled three times since March and a task force of county officials was commissioned to look at different solutions that would work for both parties.

During the March 17 discussion, CKH presented a price-based recovery rate, which means the monthly cost would fluctuate depending on the cost of diesel. 

At the March 30 meeting, county magistrates proposed a flat fee of $1.25 per household within the county. The flat fee model would end up costing more than $145,000 a year. As a result the court decided to go back to a rate based on diesel fuel pricing.  

Before voting for the measure, the magistrates agreed that should the average diesel prices top the $5.75 ceiling, that the court would revisit the matter and act accordingly.

The magistrates seemed to be in agreement that the CKH has been doing a sufficient job throughout its time and that the request for more funds are warranted given the circumstances. 

"This is very important to them and to us to keep our trash picked up and not have a company go into default," said 6th District Magistrate Lambert Moore as he voted in favor of the addendum. "I think this is a good thing that we are doing."

