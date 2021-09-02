The Franklin County Fiscal Court approved a tax rate of 18.5 cents per $100 of assessed property value Thursday.
That was a reduction from the 18.7 cents tax rate the county has had for the past three years.
While the rate is lower, it’s projected to increase revenue $260,592 from last year.
County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said construction in the county accounts for the increase.
“I see construction of homes all over the place,” he said. “It’s actually why we can cut the tax rate and make more revenue. That type of growth is why we’re proposing a tax rate cut, which will bring in more revenue.”
Treasurer Susan Laurenson said the compensating rate, which is 17.8 cents, would have left the county $242,000 short on its budget.
“The proposed rate is a decrease from last year, and the average $100,000 homeowner will pay $2 less, but we will still get a small amount of additional revenue from the prior year,” Laurenson said during the public hearing prior to the court’s meeting. “It’s a win-win basically because it’s a lower rate, and the homeowners can find some savings because it’s a lower rate.”
The court approved an additional 40 hours of paid COVID leave for county employees. The court approved 40 hours of paid COVID leave in January, and employees now have 80 hours of paid COVID leave.
Human Resources Director Betty Jo Readnower reported that 36 of the county’s 220 employees have exhausted the first 40 hours of paid COVID leave.
The magistrates voted to have a public hearing after the second reading of zoning map changes for a 10.01-acre property, located at 505 Jones Lane, from rural residential district to agricultural district.
The public hearing will take place either Sept. 14 or Sept. 20, and it will be advertised.
Magistrate Marti Booth made the motion to have a public hearing because not everyone affected by the change has had an adequate opportunity to comment.
The city/county meeting will be Sept. 16 from 4-6:30 p.m. It will be virtual.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.