The Franklin County Fiscal Court approved a tax rate of 18.5 cents per $100 of assessed property value Thursday.

That was a reduction from the 18.7 cents tax rate the county has had for the past three years.

While the rate is lower, it’s projected to increase revenue $260,592 from last year.

County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said construction in the county accounts for the increase.

“I see construction of homes all over the place,” he said. “It’s actually why we can cut the tax rate and make more revenue. That type of growth is why we’re proposing a tax rate cut, which will bring in more revenue.”

Treasurer Susan Laurenson said the compensating rate, which is 17.8 cents, would have left the county $242,000 short on its budget.

“The proposed rate is a decrease from last year, and the average $100,000 homeowner will pay $2 less, but we will still get a small amount of additional revenue from the prior year,” Laurenson said during the public hearing prior to the court’s meeting. “It’s a win-win basically because it’s a lower rate, and the homeowners can find some savings because it’s a lower rate.”

The court approved an additional 40 hours of paid COVID leave for county employees. The court approved 40 hours of paid COVID leave in January, and employees now have 80 hours of paid COVID leave.

Human Resources Director Betty Jo Readnower reported that 36 of the county’s 220 employees have exhausted the first 40 hours of paid COVID leave.

The magistrates voted to have a public hearing after the second reading of zoning map changes for a 10.01-acre property, located at 505 Jones Lane, from rural residential district to agricultural district.

The public hearing will take place either Sept. 14 or Sept. 20, and it will be advertised.

Magistrate Marti Booth made the motion to have a public hearing because not everyone affected by the change has had an adequate opportunity to comment.

The city/county meeting will be Sept. 16 from 4-6:30 p.m. It will be virtual.

