At the regular meeting on Tuesday night, the Franklin County Fiscal Court voted unanimously in favor of amending the wording of a county ordinance relating to transient room taxes.

The amendment better defines the types of lodgings that will now have to pay the city and state county transient taxes.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription