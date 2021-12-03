Over the course of 2.5 hours, the Franklin County Fiscal Court discussed and voted on 10 items, including authorizing the Frankfort Plant Board’s Interlocal Cooperation Agreement to provide broadband service to all of Franklin County, adding residential recovery facilities as a conditional land use, and to advertise for sealed bids to design four replacement bridges in Franklin County.
The Frankfort Plant Board came before the court for approval of its interlocal cooperation agreement, which specifies how funds would be divided between the county and FPB. At the Oct. 14 meeting, the fiscal court approved its application for county funding to expand its broadband services to the unserved and underserved citizens of Franklin County. This agreement further outlines where the funding will come from.
An estimate from FPB to expand its services totaled $16 million. The agreement breaks it down into $8 million coming from grants, $5 million coming from FPB itself and $3 million coming from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and the state and local rescue recovery funds.
The agreement passed 7-0. While voting, many of the magistrates expressed their strong support for the agreement. Magistrate Sherry Sebastian said this access is a major asset to the community.
“This offers a tremendous opportunity to give accessibility to the information super highway to our community,” she said.
Magistrate JW Blackburn echoed Sebastian’s feelings, adding it would help students learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity for the students in our school system here in Franklin County,” he said.
Judge-Executive Huston Wells finished by telling the citizens of Franklin County that this is the beginning of a new era.
“This is a first step to start the process to get you internet service,” he said. “It’s not gonna happen in the next month or two, but in order to take a second step, you have to take a first step. We’re gonna be working as fast as we can to get this done to help all of us in this community.”
Ahead of the meeting on Dec. 17, the court discussed findings from Franklin County Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt’s research on different residential recovery facilities around Kentucky. He found that there are many different types of facilities around the state that are in many different zones. The meeting on Dec. 17 will be to decide whether these facilities in Franklin County will be added as a conditional use.
The court decided they will go through the different zones and decide whether or not it will be appropriate to add the facilities for each zone.
Franklin County Road Department Superintendent Jon Mitchell requested authorization to seek bids for four replacement bridges in Franklin County. The court approved it 7-0, while requesting that any and all nameplates on the old bridges be moved to the new bridges.
The court also approved the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to sell off service four vehicles as surplus, the Solid Waste Management department to fund its spring Household Hazardous Waste disposal event, and for the Franklin County Fire Department to apply for grant funds to purchase new personal protective equipment.
