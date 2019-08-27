In a 4-3 vote, the Franklin County Fiscal Court on Tuesday approved a property tax rate that is the same as last year's rate.
The rate of 18.7 cents per $100 of assessed property value is projected to generate roughly $215,000, or about 3.7%, more revenue for the county than last year.
Magistrates Marti Booth, Sherry Sebastian and J.W. Blackburn and Judge-Executive Huston Wells voted in favor of the tax rate. Magistrates Michael Mueller, Scotty Tracy and Lambert Moore voted against it. Moore and Tracy said the rate could have been closer to the compensating rate, which is the rate that would produce the same amount of tax revenue as last year. The compensating rate is 18.4 cents per $100.
"With approximately $50 million of new construction going on in Franklin County, I would have liked to have seen the lower rate recommended by the state taken," Tracy said before casting his vote against the tax.
Franklin County Treasurer Susan Laurenson said at Tuesday's meeting that the court held a public hearing Monday on the tax rate and no citizens attended.
Also Tuesday, both the Franklin County Public Library District and the Franklin County Extension District presented their tax rates, which are both compensating rates. As both are taking the compensating rate, approval by the fiscal court is not needed, according to state law.
The library's tax rate is 8.5 cents per $100 of real property, or one-tenth of a cent lower than last year, and 10.01 cents per $100 of personal property. The extension district tax is 0.01615 cents for real property, 0.026812 cents for personal property and 0.01 cents for motor vehicle tax per $100 of assessed value.