The Franklin County Fiscal Court approved an ordinance that would amend the county’s existing ban on smoking in public buildings to include vaping devices.
Magistrate Lambert Moore, 6th District, was the only dissenting vote on the ordinance, but said before casting his vote on Thursday that “people should be able to set their own rules” in their businesses.
“With that being said though, I think, tell people, ‘Please don’t smoke. Don’t vape. It’s bad for you,’” Moore said.
Magistrate Scotty Tracy, 4th District, said before voting in favor of the ordinance that he sees vaping as a two-part problem.
“One being secondhand smoke and most importantly is the negative effect it is having on our youth,” Tracy said.
The City of Frankfort passed a similar ordinance at its last City Commission meeting. Representatives from the Franklin County Health Department presented to both government bodies last month, urging the amendment to include vaping devices.
The county’s ordinance means that in buildings that are open to the general public, using vaping devices is not permitted. The previous ordinance only covered smoking tobacco products. Vaping devices use a heater rather than lighting the tobacco to smoke.
The court also discussed other agenda items at its Friday meeting, including:
The reappointment of Abner Lipps to the Elkhorn Water District Board and appointment of Ross Thompson to the Peaks Mill Water District Board passed unanimously. Richard Tanner, who has previously served on the Franklin County Board of Health and is on the Farmdale Water District Board, was reappointed after a Fiscal Court vote. Magistrate Sherry Sebastian, 1st District, voted against Tanner’s reappointment, not because of his record but because others had expressed interested in serving on the board and Tanner is on two boards. She said that appointments to local boards and commissions “are an important extension of county government and that we live in a community of 50,000 people and we are blessed with highly trained professionals who are qualified. So because of that, and we make about 50 appointments… because of that I don’t see that there should be a need to appoint one person to more than one county board.”
A motion approving a purchase agreement with Finley Fire Equipment Company to not exceed $869,018 for a fire truck, specifically a Pierce 107-foot ladder truck, that would join the Franklin County Fire Department’s fleet in the future. The new truck will replace Ladder 8 as a front-line truck, and would be used in the Industrial Park District. Magistrate Michael Muller voted against the agreement, citing his past support for the county rebuilding “what we have.” All other members of the court voted in favor. Judge-Executive Huston Wells said that the court has asked Finley to look into what it would take to rebuild the truck, as well as other avenues like trading the truck in, before the county pays for the truck. Additionally, the court approved purchases of a 2020 Dodge 4500 Reg Cab Chassis 4x4 Pickup Truck and snow equipment for the truck to upgrade the Road Department’s fleet. The truck will cost about $48,000 and the equipment will cost about $18,800, and both purchases will come out of Local Government Economic Assistance Funds.
Friday's meeting was the first to be live-streamed on the court's Facebook page. In addition to being aired on FPB Channel 10, the public can watch future live meetings on Facebook, or re-watch at a later date.