The Franklin County Fiscal Court unanimously approved three resolutions granting funding for utility work in the Farmdale, Peaks Mill and U.S. 60 water districts on Thursday.
Farmdale is improving water line structure and replacing water meters. Peaks Mill is replacing the pump station at Sulphur Lick and the U.S. 60 water district is also replacing water meters.
While voting to approve the measures, some magistrates took time to speak on the positive impact these improvements would have for the residents of these water districts.
During the vote for the Farmdale water district, 1st District Magistrate Sherry Sebastian spoke of the importance of clean drinking water and mitigating water loss. Because of its poor water lines, the district would lose water and as a result its residents had to pay a $3 surcharge each month.
“When we can improve and have safe drinking water, we definitely need to do that. I look forward to, hopefully, removing that $3 fee and I’m certainly going to look into that for water loss,” Sebastian said.
When it was her turn to vote, 5th District Magistrate Marti Booth, who had enthusiastically moved for the vote, gave a spirited, “Yes, double-yes!” causing Judge-Executive Huston Wells to laugh while giving his affirming vote.
The money for these projects will come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) as well as possibly the State, Local, Tribal and Territorial Fiscal Recovery Infrastructure and Disaster Relief Flexibility Act.
At the beginning of the meeting, the court heard from Chris Schimmoeller of the Frankfort/Franklin County Joint Task Force on Invasives. She presented to the court recommendations on how to combat invasive vegetation. This included a list of the top 10 most impactful vegetative species, according to habitat type, including maps of where they occur and the high priority areas and recommendations of treatments and their timetables.
One type of treatment caught the court’s attention more than the others — goats. When Wells asked Schimmoeller how they plan to rid hard-to-access areas, such as steep riverbanks, she pointed out that goats are a popular and viable option for managing invasive plants.
“(Goats) are something that needs to be a part of the plan as a possibility because goats are gonna be the way to go in certain terrain that people just can’t do safely,” Schimmoeller explained.
“So goats eat most anything, including invasive species?” Wells asked jokingly.
“Goats are used effectively to treat invasives,” Schimmoeller responded, laughing.
While she was not there to ask for money just yet, Schimmoeller wanted to bring the task force’s plans to the court so they could be made aware of them. The fiscal court will vote on whether or not to endorse it officially at its Feb. 11 meeting.
In other business, the court:
• Voted not to approve a zoning amendment allowing mini-warehouses and self-storage facilities in Highway Commercial zoning districts. Corresponding materials presented to the magistrates had discrepancies, which made the magistrates uncomfortable.
After a fraught and confusing voting session for this item, where 6th District Magistrate Lambert Moore made a motion to vote, Wells made a second, the magistrates decided they would rather vote in the next meeting, Moore rescinded his motion, Wells considered rescinding his second, but ultimately did not, resulting in another vote needing to be called. Then, Booth moved for a vote and Wells seconded again. Squires Sebastian, Michael Mueller, Scotty Tracy, Booth and Moore voted no. Wells voted yes and Squire J.W. Blackburn abstained.
• Heard a first reading for another revised zoning amendment allowing residential recovery facilities as conditional uses in Agricultural (AG), Rural Residential (RR), Rural Residential A (RA), Rural Residential B (RB), Rural Residential C (RC), Professional Office (PO), Rural Limited Commercial (CL), General Commercial (CG), Highway Commercial (CH), Industrial Commercial (IC), and General Industrial (IG) zoning districts. The amendment was changed to eliminate the RA and RC districts from the change. A second reading with a vote will be done at the Feb. 11 meeting.
• Unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the county, Brighton Landmark LLC and the city to clean and enlarge the stormwater detention basin on Brighton Park Boulevard. The basin had been neglected and was not in good shape. This MoU would make sure the new basin is well maintained by Brighton Landmark LLC, and if it is not, they will suffer repercussions.
• Passed an amendment lowering the minimum bid amount made by a company for county projects from the state’s amount of $30,000 to $22,000. The only vote against approving it was Wells'.
• Amended the hiring process and “time in rank/time in service” sections of the Franklin County Fire Department standard operating procedure (SOP) manual by a unanimous vote. The minimum age to become a firefighter was lowered from 21 to 18 years old, and the manual needed to be updated. Additionally, the SOP Committee recommended firefighters receive additional time to adjust to fire station district assignments by increasing the station rotation from 90 days to 120 days.
The fire department also announced they are currently hiring new firefighters. Applicants must be between 18 and 40 years old, and have until Feb. 7 to submit their applications. More information can be found on the county’s website.
- Announced a public hearing for the Lakeview Park Master Plan which will take place at the Paul Sawyier Public Library on Feb. 7 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Members of the public are encouraged to attend, either in person or via Zoom, and voice their opinions for the master plan. Past park meetings are available to watch on the fiscal court’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.