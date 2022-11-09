The Franklin County Fiscal Court on Friday voted unanimously to change the 4.09-acre lot on the corner of Isaac Shelby Circle West and Metcalf Drive from limited commercial district (CL) to a two dwelling district (RD). 

The first reading for the zone change ordinance was held during a special meeting on Oct. 27. During that session Franklin County Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt told the fiscal court that the land developer, Moore Land Development LLC, planned to build 17 single family homes on the piece of land that sits between Governors Place and Leestown Road.

Metcalf issac shelby prop.jpeg

A land developer has requested a zone change for the parcel of land, colored pink, between Metcalf Drive and Leestown Road. (Courtesy of Franklin County Planning and Zoning) 

