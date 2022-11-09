The Franklin County Fiscal Court on Friday voted unanimously to change the 4.09-acre lot on the corner of Isaac Shelby Circle West and Metcalf Drive from limited commercial district (CL) to a two dwelling district (RD).
The first reading for the zone change ordinance was held during a special meeting on Oct. 27. During that session Franklin County Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt told the fiscal court that the land developer, Moore Land Development LLC, planned to build 17 single family homes on the piece of land that sits between Governors Place and Leestown Road.
Despite the fact that Moore has submitted plans for single family homes to the county planning office, the RD designation still allows Moore or any future land owner to build duplexes on the lot, if they so choose.
Two homeowners from the subdivision addressed the court directly about their concerns and stated that they were happy so long as they could be guaranteed that the structures would single family houses.
Addressing the homeowners issues, Hewitt noted that there are ways to make sure any future landowners adhere to the residents' request.
"The mechanism for addressing the neighborhood's concern, as I mentioned last time, is a certificate of land use restriction," Hewitt said. "That would have to be prepared and filed in the deed room in order to make that so in perpetuity."
After some more discussion between the magistrates and the citizens, Charlie Jones, the attorney representing the land developer told the fiscal court that Moore was complying with the residents' request.
"My client has executed a certificate of land use restriction that prohibits the use of property for anything other than 17 single family residential units," Jones told the assembly.
Jones said that the document is signed but he has to wait 30 days before filing it with the deeds office which is when the zoning change becomes effective.
