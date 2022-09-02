After more than three years of trying, the Winchester-based land developer Tierney Storage finally got a zone change for its 85-acre property located at 690 Duncan Road.

During the Franklin County Fiscal Court regular meeting on Thursday night, the magistrates voted 5-2 to change the property from Agricultural Zone (AG) to Industrial General (IG).

