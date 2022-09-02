After more than three years of trying, the Winchester-based land developer Tierney Storage finally got a zone change for its 85-acre property located at 690 Duncan Road.
During the Franklin County Fiscal Court regular meeting on Thursday night, the magistrates voted 5-2 to change the property from Agricultural Zone (AG) to Industrial General (IG).
This is the second time Tierney has petitioned the Franklin County for a zone change since buying the property in 2019.
Tierney initially filed the request in early 2020. All the while, owners of neighboring properties and environmental groups accused the company of starting to develop the land before having proper permits to do so.
The zone change request was recommended for approval by the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission, but was denied by the fiscal court that summer.
Tierney applied again in February. This time the request was denied by the Planning Commission. Commissioners cited the Frankfort/Franklin Comprehensive Plan, saying that the land developer's plan to turn the property did not fit the county master plan.
The matter appeared on the fiscal court agenda for the second time in July. Since then, the court has pushed back voting on the issue in order to review the planning commission public hearings.
At the Aug. 12 fiscal court meeting, the matter was delayed again due to a lawsuit filed by the Kentucky Resources Council (KRC) against Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt.
On Aug. 23, the fiscal court voted to reject the planning commission's recommendation to deny the zone change. After the magistrates established findings of fact, they did the first reading of the ordinance so that it could be voted on at the next meeting.
On Tuesday, a special meeting was held so that the fiscal court could add two more findings of fact that adhered to the Kentucky Revised Statutes regarding necessary findings for a proposed map amendment.
When it came time to vote during Thursday's meeting, all six magistrates and Judge-Executive Huston Wells made a statement justifying the reasoning for their vote.
Second District Magistrate J.W. Blackburn, who voted against the zone change along with 5th District Magistrate Marti Booth, stated that passing the ordinance went against the comprehensive plan, which he said was a key issue.
"Part of the problem there is because of the lack of planning for the last 20 years," Blackburn told his colleagues. "We are in a position with other investment with the industry that we have a lack of land that is zoned and ready and prepared to be built on, because of this lack of vision.
Michael Mueller, magistrate for the 3rd District, made note of the complaints lodged against the Tierney Company for developing the land before getting county approval.
Mueller stated that the county needed to do a better job of updating and enforcing existing zoning ordinances.
"For multiple reasons [Tierney] has not been a good neighbor," Mueller stated. "If we were judging this case on him being a good neighbor, my vote would be no. However, we are here to decide the zoning of this piece of land and how it fits with the land use plan."
With the zone changed, Tierney is freed up to resume developing the property, barring an appeal.
Mark Tierney, who owns Tierney Storage with his father, Ron, was present at the hearing with his attorney John Rompf.
Neither one wanted to comment on the matter after the meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.