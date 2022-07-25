After almost a half hour of discussion during its Friday meeting, the Franklin County Fiscal Court voted in favor of authorizing the advertisement of a request for proposal (RFP) for assistance in the creation of a Franklin County Sports Commission.

In April 2022 the fiscal court had initially advertised the RFP for feasibility studies on how to create a sports commission. In theory the commission will find out how to pay for and build a sports complex and convention center in and around Lakeview Park. 

Screen Shot 2022-07-22 at 3.51.32 PM.png

Franklin County Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt, bottom, presents a revised request for proposal to the Franklin County Fiscal Court on Friday morning. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription