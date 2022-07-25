After almost a half hour of discussion during its Friday meeting, the Franklin County Fiscal Court voted in favor of authorizing the advertisement of a request for proposal (RFP) for assistance in the creation of a Franklin County Sports Commission.
In April 2022 the fiscal court had initially advertised the RFP for feasibility studies on how to create a sports commission. In theory the commission will find out how to pay for and build a sports complex and convention center in and around Lakeview Park.
Four proposals were submitted to the Park Committee, a sub-committee of the fiscal court. All the proposals were rejected by the group, which consists of Judge-Executive Huston Wells, 3rd District Magistrate Michael Mueller and 4th District Magistrate Scotty Tracy in a 3-1 vote.
There were several reasons for rejecting the plans, chief among them being they were not detailed enough and that some of them called for studies that had already been done months prior for the Lakeview Master Plan.
At the June 1 regular fiscal court meeting, the magistrates decided to have Franklin County Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt rewrite the RFP. Hewitt presented the revised RFP on Friday.
"Squire Tracy and I met and we worked through the proposals and prepared a set of specifications to go with the advertisement," Hewitt said during the meeting. "I feel very comfortable with what you have before you. It is much more detailed and specific than the prior RFP was. This function would allow the court to interview and retain services that would allow ... that would provide information of what the commission is, what it does and how you create it per state law."
Tracy recommended that the revised RFP would allow for Franklin County officials to communicate with leaders in other localities, like Paducah, who have already formed commissions and built facilities.
"My belief is that we bring a professional in," Tracy told his colleagues. "We have a city, we have tourism we have a county. We invite Paducah, we invite McCracken County reps here and we find out what they did, we find out what they wish they would have done and maybe find out what they wouldn't have done."
Hewitt said that he wanted to advertise the RFP for at least two weeks. In that time frame the fiscal court would be able to get together with Frankfort officials as well as those from Paducah and discuss the matter and figure out what questions to ask consultants that submit proposals.
The court was divided in its decision on the RFP, rendering a 4-3 vote. Wells, 5th District Magistrate Marti Booth and 6th District Magistrate Lambert Moore all voted against the measure.
Prior to voting on the matter, Wells said that while he did want to advertise the RFP, he thought it was too soon to do so.
"I am not against this at all," he said. "I think that the cart is way before the horse here. We don't know the questions to ask. We have had one meeting with [Frankfort]. Everything we do is contingent on the city being part of it. The city had no idea either."
He said that he would like to meet with the officials in Paducah before advertising the request.
