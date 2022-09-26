At the Franklin County Fiscal Court regular meeting on Friday morning the magistrates were asked to authorize the purchase of an outdoor warning siren that will be installed near Interstate 64 and Versailles Road.
Tommy Russell, director of the Office of Emergency Management (OEM), told the magistrates that the area on the southeast part of the county was not being sufficiently covered by the existing sirens.
"Going out to the Cracker Barrel area and industrial parks, as that area has developed out and I have physically been out there when we test our tornado sirens, this was on the very edge of the coverage that we had," Russell said. "Depending on the wind direction some days you can hear it barely and some days you couldn't."
The siren that OEM wants to buy is made by Federal Signal, the same company that produces the 15 sirens that were installed around the county in 2015.
In total, the new siren is projected to cost the county $30,626. Russell noted that it is the biggest siren that he could get. Russell said that it can be heard around 7,000 feet away.
"When I compared prices, there is very little difference in price from the biggest siren you can get, to the smallest siren you can get," he noted. "Around $5,000 between them all, so we might as well get the best one that we can for our money. This will take care of all the coverage out there in the industrial park as that area builds out."
The exact location of the siren will be on The Academy campus on Democrat Drive.
Franklin County has been periodically adding to its tornado warning system over the last several decades. Currently there are 32 total sirens within county lines, with nine of those inside Frankfort city limits.
Of the sirens mounted, 15 were installed by Federal Signal in 2015. There are also several other active sirens added in 1973 and even a few that date back to the 1950s. All of them are still in working order.
The fiscal court voted unanimously to approve the purchase of the new siren.
The emergency management office tests the sirens on the first Monday of every month at noon.
