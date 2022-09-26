At the Franklin County Fiscal Court regular meeting on Friday morning the magistrates were asked to authorize the purchase of an outdoor warning siren that will be installed near Interstate 64 and Versailles Road. 

Tommy Russell, director of the Office of Emergency Management (OEM), told the magistrates that the area on the southeast part of the county was not being sufficiently covered by the existing sirens. 

New Academy Siren Range Map.png

A map of the projected location of the new outdoor warning siren and its radius. (Courtesy of Franklin County Fiscal Court)
Screen Shot 2022-09-23 at 4.52.44 PM.png

How the new siren's range will intersect with the existing units. 

