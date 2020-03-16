The Franklin County Fiscal Court building is closing to the public. 

Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said during a media briefing Monday afternoon that county staff will be working hard behind the scenes, but to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the fiscal court building will be closed to the public. 

County staff will be available via email and over the phone. 

This decision comes after Gov. Andy Beshear asked every commission and fiscal court in the state to switch their meetings to online livestreams. 

This closure also impacts the court's Monday night meeting. 

Wells told The State Journal that some of the magistrates will video conference into the work session and voting portion of the meeting, which will be held in the court's voting room. 

Wells is also asking the public to stay home and watch the meeting on Cable 10 or on the Franklin County Facebook page. 

Those who are speaking at the meeting will be allowed into the voting room one at a time. 

Wells wants Franklin County residents to relax, be patient and be kind to one another during this time. 

The Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting begins at 5 p.m. 

