The Franklin County Fiscal Court had a first reading of an ordinance that would change a 4.57-acre parcel of land on North Scruggs Lane from rural residential C district (RC) to agricultural district (AG).

The plot, which previously contained mobile homes, connects to Elkhorn Creek RV Park and has the same owner. 

Screen Shot 2022-11-25 at 10.57.52 AM.png

The Franklin County Fiscal Court is considering an ordinance that would change a 4.57-acre lot on N Scruggs Lane from a residential zone to Agricultural. 

