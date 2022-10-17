The Franklin County Fiscal Court voted 5-2 against donating an additional $50,000 to the Franklin County Humane Society pay for a road construction next to its new facility off of Flynn Avenue.

John Hibbard, humane society board president told the court that the issues stem from the fact that the city of Frankfort required the organization to build a road that connects Flynn to a sewer pump station behind the shelter's property. Hibbard told the court that a total $365,000 had to be diverted from the building fund to cover the cost of the road's construction.

