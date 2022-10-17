The Franklin County Fiscal Court voted 5-2 against donating an additional $50,000 to the Franklin County Humane Society pay for a road construction next to its new facility off of Flynn Avenue.
John Hibbard, humane society board president told the court that the issues stem from the fact that the city of Frankfort required the organization to build a road that connects Flynn to a sewer pump station behind the shelter's property. Hibbard told the court that a total $365,000 had to be diverted from the building fund to cover the cost of the road's construction.
"Looking at our building, the road has already been built," Hibbard told the court. "A lot of people have asked me, 'why don't you just wait until the end and then you can build the road or just make it a gravel road?'. Unfortunately the road was required to be built before we did anything. So the road is actually built, which has caused us to have a money crunch here at the end of our building."
Hibbard went on to point out rising inflation over the last few years coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic also contributed to the financial shortfall, despite the organization raising $4 million on its own.
Most recently the humane society received a commitment of $75,000 from the City of Frankfort and $50,000 from the Frankfort Plant Board.
When asked by 5th District Magistrate Lambert Moore why the road had not been better budgeted, Hibbard said the organization had initially thought that the city would cover the cost.
"We were under the impression that the road was going to be built by the city," he told the court. "Then when we accepted it, we began looking into the infrastructure, and the infrastructure has been something else that has been cumbersome upon us. We have put over $1.1 million into infrastructure just moving rock, dirt and nature in that area as well. Infrastructure was something that was very hard for us to figure out what the number was going to be and the road just added to that cost."
In addition to use by humane society vehicle, the road will also see traffic from city vehicles as they access the sewer pump as well as people utilizing the Vaughan Branch Nature Preserve.
Before voting against the donation, 1st District Magistrate Sherry Sebastian noted to her colleagues that the court had already committed a large amount of money and effort to the shelter's new facility and that the needs of humans in the county needed to be prioritized going into the winter.
"We initially secured property for this facility and the humane society opted to go another route," Sebastian noted. "Our counselor [Rick Sparks] has shared a number of times that he worked laboriously in that process. The court back in FY 20 initially pledged $800,000 towards this entire effort and then in 22 we came back and added another $200,000. So at that point, there is $1 million that we have committed to taking care of animals in our community and I think that those are very solid and goodwill commitments."
Judge-Executive Huston Wells who voted in favor of the along with 4th District Magistrate Marti Booth commented on how much the FCHS contributes to the county and cited the importance of moving the facility from its current location on Kentucky Avenue.
"For the court's sake, for our community's sake, let't not undervalue what is being done there," Wells said while concluding the matter. "They are doing the best they can under the circumstances and raising the money. We are on the verge of having a very nice, new humane society and I thank God for that, to get that up off the river."
I very much appreciate all of Judge Wells efforts in getting this wonderful facility funded .
